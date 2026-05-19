Tehran police arrest two alleged ‘infiltrators’ posing as journalists

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The Greater Tehran Police Command Information Centre has informed that officers have arrested two individuals described as “infiltrators” operating in western and northern Tehran who were posing as journalists, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Authorities said the suspects allegedly attempted to collect and transmit classified information related to “vital and sensitive military and intelligence centres” to networks hostile to Iran, the report stated.

According to Tasnim news agency, communication with foreign contacts was allegedly established using satellite internet via Starlink equipment, which was also discovered and seized during the operation.

The report added that police are continuing technical and intelligence investigations to identify other members and support networks linked to the suspects, and that the case remains under investigation.

News.Az