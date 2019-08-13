Yandex metrika counter

Armenia's border troops officer arrested on suspicion of money extortion by fraud

  • Region
  • Share
Armenia's border troops officer arrested on suspicion of money extortion by fraud

A case of extortion of 3.1 million lari by fraud, of which a border troops officer is suspected, was disclosed, the Armenian National Security Service's press office reported.

It has become known in the course of the appropriate investigation that the officer met two persons (brother and sister) and promised to help them to get jobs at the National Security Service for a bribe, ARKA reported.

A criminal case is opened against the officer and a charge is already brought against him.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      