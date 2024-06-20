Armenia’s foreign minister to skip CSTO meeting in Almaty

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will not attend an upcoming CSTO ministerial meeting in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Ani Badalyan, the Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, has announced, News.Az reports.

Almaty will host a meeting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan - Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu on June 21.The meeting will focus on current issues of international and regional security.A number of documents aimed at further improvement of the CSTO activities are expected to be signed at the end of the meeting, and some political statements are planned to be adopted.

News.Az