Armenia's former deputy health minister detained

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia's former deputy health minister Vahan Poghosyan has been detained along the lines of the criminal case which the country's Investigative Committee is investigating into the case of misuse that was detected at National Center for Fight against Tuberculosis.

As a result of an audit that was conducted at this center, a criminal case was opened into apparent misuse by the center’s former officials, the Investigative Committee informed news.am.

Identity of those who committed financial misuse, and the respective time frame and mechanism have been determined.

It was found out that this misuse was committed from 2014 to 2018.

Also, information has been obtained with respect to former deputy health minister Vahan Poghosyan’s involvement in this misuse.

The preliminary investigation has determined that Poghosyan had overtly abused his official powers, from December 2011 to November 2016, holding the post of Deputy Health Minister coordinating the HIV/AIDS prevention and medical assistance activities in Armenia.

Vahan Poghosyan was detained Thursday on suspicion of committing the aforesaid crime.

The preliminary investigation is still in progress.

News.Az

News.Az