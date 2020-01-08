Armenia's Investigative Committee launches criminal case over contact serviceman's suicide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia's Investigative Committee said it has launched a criminal case over the death of a contact serviceman who is presumed to have been driven to committing suicide, ARKA reports.

It said the incident occurred on January 6, at about 15:00. The contract serviceman identified as Gegham Khachatryan shot himself to death by a machine gun. A preliminary investigation is underway.

News.Az

News.Az