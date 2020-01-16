Armenia's National Security Service exposes a military group that stole and sold jet fuel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia's National Security Service (NSS) said today it has obtained evidence that a group of military personnel of a military unit stole and sold about 85 tons of jet fuel worth 40 million drams, ARKA reports.

The NSS classified the theft as a preliminary conspiracy by using official powers. It said the jet fuel was stolen in a time span from July to December 2019. It said also the jet fuel was intended for scheduled training flights.



The group's criminal action was stopped when they tried to take away 640 liters of jet fuel. "The criminals caught red-handed admitted to the crime," NSS said in a statement. It said a criminal case was opened by its Investigation Department.



A suspect or accused of an alleged crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty according to a court verdict that enters into legal force in the manner established by the Code of Criminal Procedure of Armenia. ($1 - 479.76 dram).

News.Az

News.Az