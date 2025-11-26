Armenia’s speaker says he is ready to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan has said he is ready to visit Azerbaijan at a convenient time, adding that he also intends to invite his Azerbaijani counterpart Sahiba Gafarova to Armenia, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

“I am ready to travel to Azerbaijan at a convenient moment. I also intend, within one of the formats, to invite my Azerbaijani counterpart to visit Armenia,” Simonyan told journalists in parliament on Wednesday.

Asked whether he had received an invitation to visit Azerbaijan, the head of parliament said he had not, but would consider it if one is extended.

He added that Azerbaijan’s decision not to participate in the European Political Community summit (EPC), scheduled to take place in Yerevan in May 2026, is not connected to Armenia but rather to Baku–EU relations.

“Ms Gafarova asked me during our meeting to convey, on behalf of the president, that this is in no way related to the Armenian side,” Simonyan said.

