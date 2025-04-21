Arson attack in Seoul apartment building leaves one dead, six injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

A deadly fire at a 21-story apartment building in Seoul on Monday has claimed the life of one person and injured six others, authorities said.

The fire occurred at the fourth floor of the apartment building in Bongcheon-dong at 8:17 a.m., according to police officials, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Police said a man in his 60s, who was believed to be behind the arson, was found dead at the hallway in the fourth floor.

Two residents, estimated to be in their 70s and 80s, plunged to the first floor with full-body burns, while four others complained of difficulty breathing and were taken to a hospital, according to firefighters.

Police found a note inside the residence of the suspected arsonist and are looking into the exact motive of the crime.

They suspect the man poured oil inside a pesticide applicator and started the fire.

Firefighters extinguished the flames nearly an hour and 40 minutes after the initial report of fire.

