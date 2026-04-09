Syria, Jordan, and Türkiye forge deal to launch trade corridor

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Syria, Jordan, and Türkiye have signed a trilateral memorandum of understanding to improve the transport sector and strengthen trade and transport connections between the three countries, marking a potential shift toward regional economic integration and the revival of cross-border trade routes.

The agreement was signed during a meeting in the Jordanian capital, Amman, attended by the transport ministers of the three countries, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The memorandum establishes a joint institutional and technical framework encompassing land, maritime, and rail transport, and forms specialized committees and joint working groups to standardize procedures and policies across the three countries.

It also aims to turn these commitments into concrete projects, backed by investment and digital upgrades, to improve efficiency and sustain long-term cooperation. The coordination is expected to ease the movement of goods and passengers and streamline border procedures, improving supply chain efficiency and boosting trade among the three countries.

A three-year roadmap outlines the steps and measures required by transport authorities, aiming to turn borders from simple crossing points into hubs for economic integration and joint development. Central to this effort is the “Middle Corridor,” which the three countries hope to activate as a strategic route that links markets and expands transit trade, with the potential to reshape the region’s economic landscape.

The agreement prioritizes the railway sector, with plans to establish a trilateral technical committee to evaluate existing networks and determine the technical and economic requirements for future projects. As part of this effort, Syria is drafting a preliminary rail connectivity map linking the three countries to guide joint discussions and development.

The Hejaz Railway project is a central proposal, expected to link Anatolia in the north with the port of Aqaba in the south and extend toward the Gulf, improving the movement of goods and passengers in line with modern transport standards.

The step is part of a broader effort to develop the transport sector by streamlining border procedures, strengthening links between ports and inland regions, and adopting digital transport management systems. Officials say upgrading infrastructure - especially in land and rail - will be key to lowering costs and improving trade efficiency, in line with global trends toward more sustainable transport.

Jordanian, Turkish goals in trade agreement

Jordanian Minister of Transport Nedal Katamine said his country aims to strengthen its role as a regional logistics hub by developing multimodal transport, building modern logistics centers, upgrading border crossings, and expanding partnerships with the private sector. The effort is part of a broader economic modernization plan that places the transport sector at the center of growth and competitiveness.

Abdulkadir Uraloglu, the Turkish minister of transport, stressed that activating the “North–South Corridor” is expected to generate significant economic gains by increasing export capacity, revitalizing ports, expanding market access, and boosting transit revenues.

Uraloglu also noted that the trilateral cooperation provides a practical framework for developing the region’s transport sector, with the potential to connect this corridor to wider routes linking the Arabian Peninsula, Central Asia, and Europe.

The agreement follows a series of technical meetings among the three countries focused on restoring land and rail links after years of disruption, particularly due to the war in Syria. As demand grows for more efficient alternative trade routes, the trilateral understanding marks a significant step toward reshaping the region’s transport network, strengthening economic integration, and reviving its role as a strategic corridor between East and West.

News.Az