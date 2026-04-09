CFO Anthony Armstrong leaves xAI

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Anthony Armstrong, named xAI's CFO in October, has departed the company as part of a ​broader wave of senior exits, the Information ‌reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Armstrong, who previously worked as a Morgan Stanley banker ​and advised Elon Musk during the acquisition of ​social media platform X, was reporting to ⁠Bret Johnsen, the Information had reported in February News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Johnsen ​was the finance chief of the combined company ​following xAI and SpaceX's record-setting merger.

xAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Armstrong was leading the finance operations for both ​xAI and X, the Financial Times had ​reported in October.

He was responsible for steering the social media ‌business ⁠back to financial stability following an exodus of advertisers after Musk relaxed its content moderation standards, the report said.

SpaceX is planning a highly anticipated initial ​public offering ​seeking to ⁠raise $75 billion, valuing the space company at as much as $1.75 trillion

It outlined details of the IPO at ​a meeting ⁠with its team of bankers on Monday, telling them it plans to earmark a large portion ⁠of ​shares for retail investors and will ​host 1,500 of them at an event in June..

News.Az