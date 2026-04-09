Putin declares Orthodox Easter ceasefire with Ukraine, says Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a ceasefire with Ukraine for the Orthodox Easter holidays, according to the Kremlin on Thursday night, following a proposal from Kyiv for a pause in hostilities.
"By the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief...V.V. Putin, in connection with the approaching Orthodox feast of Easter (the Resurrection of Christ), a ceasefire is declared from 16:00 (13:00 GMT) on 11 April until the end of the day on 12 April 2026," the Kremlin's statement said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Easter falls on 12 April according to the Julian calendar followed by Orthodox churches in Ukraine and Russia.
Putin unilaterally declared a 30-hour ceasefire last Easter, but each side accused the other of breaking it.
By Ulviyya Salmanli