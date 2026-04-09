Putin declares Orthodox Easter ceasefire with Ukraine, says Kremlin

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Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a ceasefire with Ukraine for the Orthodox Easter holidays, according to the Kremlin on Thursday night, following a proposal from Kyiv for a pause in hostilities.

"By the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief...V.V. Putin, in connection with the approaching Orthodox feast of Easter (the Resurrection of Christ), a ceasefire is declared from 16:00 (13:00 GMT) on 11 April until the end of the day on 12 April 2026," the Kremlin's statement said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously signalled Kyiv's openness to a potential Easter truce.

Easter falls on 12 April according to the Julian calendar followed by Orthodox churches in Ukraine and Russia.

Putin unilaterally declared a 30-hour ceasefire last Easter, but each side accused the other of breaking it.

News.Az