Germany arrests couple accused of spying for China

Investigators said the suspects were interested in fields including aerospace technology, information technology and artificial intelligence. According to reports, the couple allegedly posed as translators or representatives of a German automotive company while approaching academics, News.Az reports, citing Deutsche Welle.

The suspects are also accused of inviting German scientists to give lectures in China, claiming the events were intended for civilian audiences while they were allegedly attended by military representatives. German prosecutors ordered searches at the homes and workplaces of the two suspects.

At the same time, nine witnesses were questioned in several German states, including Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Berlin, Brandenburg, Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia. Most of those questioned were scientists.