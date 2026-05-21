Germany arrests couple accused of spying for China
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German authorities have arrested a married couple of Chinese origin on suspicion of spying for China, according to federal prosecutors. The two German citizens, aged 55 and 52, are accused of establishing contacts with employees of German universities on behalf of Chinese intelligence services.
Investigators said the suspects were interested in fields including aerospace technology, information technology and artificial intelligence. According to reports, the couple allegedly posed as translators or representatives of a German automotive company while approaching academics, News.Az reports, citing Deutsche Welle.
The suspects are also accused of inviting German scientists to give lectures in China, claiming the events were intended for civilian audiences while they were allegedly attended by military representatives. German prosecutors ordered searches at the homes and workplaces of the two suspects.
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At the same time, nine witnesses were questioned in several German states, including Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Berlin, Brandenburg, Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia. Most of those questioned were scientists.
By Leyla Şirinova