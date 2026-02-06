ASAN AI Hub signs partnerships with 7 global organisations

+ ↺ − 16 px

ASAN AI Hub has signed cooperation memorandums with seven international partners as part of efforts to expand artificial intelligence development and education in Azerbaijan.

ASAN AI Hub head Laman Ibrahimova said the next priority is to deepen these partnerships and deliver measurable results through joint training programmes, research initiatives and innovation projects, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Ibrahimova said one of the main priorities is to systematically transfer advanced international experience into Azerbaijan’s AI ecosystem.

Through cooperation with organisations such as Apolitical, MinnaLearn, AI Academy Asia, GenAI Works and the Geneva Innovation Movement, global AI education programmes have been made accessible to local communities.

Seven free AI training programmes developed by Stanford University professors and funded by Google are now available to ASAN AI Hub users through the Government AI Campus platform.

According to Ibrahimova, these programmes are helping strengthen AI knowledge across the public sector and support responsible implementation of the technology.

More than 20 employees from state institutions have already completed the training and received international certificates.

Another key priority is expanding applied research and supporting Azerbaijan’s transition toward a knowledge-based economy.

ASAN AI Hub plans to expand challenge-based solution programmes, increase joint research and development projects, integrate additional international research requests into the platform, and strengthen cooperation with local and global startups.

Officials say these steps are expected to further strengthen Azerbaijan’s position in the global artificial intelligence ecosystem.

