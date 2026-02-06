Azerbaijan protests to IOC over Armenian skaters’ music choice

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) has filed a formal complaint with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over music used by Armenian figure skaters during competition at the Winter Olympic Games.

Armenian skaters Nikita Rakhmanin and Karina Akopova performed to music titled “Artsakh.” Azerbaijani officials said they consider the term to have political and separatist connotations linked to Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized territories, News.Az reports, citing the NOC.

The Azerbaijani NOC said it raised the issue with IOC officials, arguing that the Olympic Games must remain free from political or ideological messaging.

The committee pointed to the Olympic Charter, which prohibits political or propaganda-related expressions during Olympic competitions.

In its statement, the NOC said the use of politically sensitive themes at international sporting events contradicts Olympic values and risks undermining the principles of neutrality, peace and mutual respect.

Officials added that using Olympic platforms for political messaging could negatively affect the spirit of international sport and regional trust.

The Azerbaijani side emphasized that one of the IOC’s core responsibilities is to ensure sport remains separate from political disputes and to prevent athletes or events from being used for political purposes.

The IOC has not publicly commented on the complaint.

