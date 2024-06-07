ASEAN makes strides in enhancing food security

+ ↺ − 16 px

ASEAN countries are taking concrete actions to enhance food production to ensure food security and nutrition at the regional and global levels.

-Representatives from the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) gathered in Vientiane province for the 44th meeting of the ASEAN Food Security Reserve Board, according to a report issued by the Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry on Friday.During the meeting held from Wednesday to Thursday, participants discussed issues involving sustainable food production, food trade, and food security.During the meeting, the Lao government shared common views with other ASEAN members and shared its substantial efforts to achieve food security, which is one of the country's top priority issues.The Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry is implementing the Agriculture Strategy 2025 and Vision 2030 to support food security and nutrition, food quality and food trade, particularly for rice and other cereal crops.

News.Az