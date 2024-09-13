ASEAN mourns victims of Typhoon Yagi

+ ↺ − 16 px

ASEAN member states are saddened by the loss of lives and extensive damage to properties caused by Typhoon Yagi in the Philippines, Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and China among others, the Asean Secretariat said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

According to a statement, ASEAN member states expressed their heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the families and communities affected by the typhoon. ASEAN affirms its solidarity with the governments and peoples of the affected countries and is confident that the affected countries will overcome and recover swiftly from the impact of this natural disaster.ASEAN stands ready to extend its cooperation and support to the relief efforts, including through the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre).

News.Az