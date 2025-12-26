Asia stocks surge; gold and silver hit record highs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Asian stocks rose to a six-week high on Friday as investors pushed for a year-end rally, while precious metals soared to record levels.

Japan’s Topix climbed 0.5%, South Korea’s benchmark index rose 0.6%, bringing its annual gain to 72%, making it the world’s best-performing major stock market this year. China’s CSI300 added 0.27%, on track for an 18% yearly gain. MSCI’s Asia-Pacific index hit its highest level since mid-November, up 0.4% on the day and 25% for 2025, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Precious metals led gains, with silver jumping over 4% to a record high and gold reaching $4,503.39 per ounce. Gold has surged 71% this year, its strongest annual rise since 1979, while silver is up 158%. Analysts cite strong central bank purchases, ETF inflows, and concerns over currency debasement and global debt as drivers of the rally.

The U.S. dollar weakened amid expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2026, with the dollar index set for its weakest weekly performance since July. The Japanese yen rebounded slightly, though intervention risks remain. Japanese government bonds rose modestly on expectations of restrained debt issuance and easing concerns over fiscal policy.

Investors remain focused on central bank actions, geopolitical uncertainties, and upcoming U.S. Fed leadership decisions, which could influence market momentum heading into 2026.

