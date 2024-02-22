Asian Parliamentary Assembly head voices support for Azerbaijan’s chairmanship

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) supports Azerbaijan's chairmanship and will demonstrate its unwavering commitment in this regard, said APA Secretary General Mohammad Reza Majidi.

He made the remarks while speaking at the APA’s 14th plenary session in Baku, News.Az reports.

“As a regional and international institution, we are facing important challenges. I am quite confident that under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, the APA will prosper and succeed in the next two years,” the secretary general added.

News.Az