Yandex metrika counter

Asian Parliamentary Assembly's 15th plenary session adopts Baku Declaration

  • Politics
  • Share
Asian Parliamentary Assembly's 15th plenary session adopts Baku Declaration
Photo: Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis

The 15th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), held under the theme "The Role of Parliamentary Diplomacy in Strengthening Multilateral Cooperation in Asia," concluded on Thursday with the adoption of the Baku Declaration, News.Az reports, citing local media.  

The event, which brought together members of international organizations, parliamentarians, and experts, also focused on strengthening political, economic, and social cooperation in Asia, promoting multilateralism, and addressing regional and global challenges.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      