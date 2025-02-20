The event, which brought together members of international organizations, parliamentarians, and experts, also focused on strengthening political, economic, and social cooperation in Asia, promoting multilateralism, and addressing regional and global challenges.
Asian Parliamentary Assembly's 15th plenary session adopts Baku Declaration
- 20 Feb 2025 13:29
- 20 Feb 2025 13:38
- 1018528
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/asian-parliamentary-assembly-s-15th-plenary-session-adopts-baku-declaration Copied
Photo: Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis
The 15th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), held under the theme "The Role of Parliamentary Diplomacy in Strengthening Multilateral Cooperation in Asia," concluded on Thursday with the adoption of the Baku Declaration, News.Az reports, citing local media.