Asian shares climb as Japan’s Nikkei hits record

Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 3.1% to an intraday record of 53,814.79 as trading resumed following a public holiday. Gains were driven largely by technology-related stocks, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Chip testing equipment maker Advantest surged 8.5%, chip manufacturer Tokyo Electron climbed 8.3%, and SoftBank Group advanced 4.3%.

Investors are also closely watching political developments in Japan, particularly the possibility of a snap election. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is widely expected to call an early vote in an effort to strengthen her policy mandate, including plans for higher government spending.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index rose 1% to 26,877.01. Shares of China-based chip designer GigaDevice Semiconductor soared 54% in early trading during the company’s Hong Kong market debut. On the mainland, China’s Shanghai Composite Index slipped less than 0.1% to 4,163.84.

South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.6% to 4,651.67, also breaking through new intraday record levels.

Elsewhere in the region, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.8% to 8,830.60. Taiwan’s Taiex climbed 0.5%, while India’s Sensex edged 0.3% lower.

On Wall Street, concern over the potential consequences of a weakening of the Federal Reserve's independence in setting interest rates appeared to be offset by investors' expectations that President Donald Trump may prevail in pushing the central bank to cut rates at a faster pace. Lower interest rates mean cheap credit and tend to fuel stronger stock prices.

Tensions between Trump and Fed Chair Jerome Powell escalated after the Department of Justice subpoenaed the Fed and threatened a criminal indictment over Powell's testimony regarding building renovations at the central bank's headquarters.

On Monday, the S&P 500 gained almost 0.2% to 6,977.27 to a new record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also edged up 0.2%, to 49,590.20, for its own record. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.3% to 23,733.90.

Trump has repeatedly called for the Fed to further lower interest rates and reduce borrowing costs for households and companies, even as the Fed did cut rates three times in 2025. The White House said Monday that Trump did not direct his Justice Department to investigate Powell.

Alphabet, Google’s parent, gained 1%, taking its market value to more than $4 trillion, after Apple said it would use Google’s Gemini to help smarten up virtual assistant Siri in a new deal.

Credit card companies led losses after Trump said he wanted a one-year, 10% cap on credit card interest rates, which could eat into the profits of these companies. Synchrony Financial dipped 8.4%, Capital One Financial fell 6.4% and American Express edged down 4.3%.

In other dealings early Tuesday, the price of gold dipped 0.2% and the price of silver rose 0.8%.

The dollar rose to 158.72 yen, up from 158.07 yen. It has been trading near its highest level in a year.

The euro slipped to $1.1666, down from $1.1667.