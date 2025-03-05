ASML reports slower demand as export controls, economic uncertainty weigh on customers

+ ↺ − 16 px

In its annual report released on Wednesday, ASML, the major computer chip equipment manufacturer, pointed to uncertainty surrounding export controls as one of the key factors affecting customer demand in 2024.

"Macroeconomic uncertainty - including [over] technological sovereignty and export controls - led certain customers to remain cautious and control capital expenditure." it said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

ASML said that a growing number of entities in China, which accounted for 36% of sales last year, are now subject to restrictions and the company faces ongoing risk from increasingly complex restrictions and possible countermeasures.

