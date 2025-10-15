ASML sees China orders falling despite strong Q3 results

+ ↺ − 16 px

ASML, the world’s leading manufacturer of semiconductor production equipment, cautioned on Wednesday that it expects a substantial drop in demand from China next year.

The Dutch group's net bookings, the most closely watched figure in the industry, were 5.40 billion euros ($6.27 billion)in the third quarter of 2025, versus analysts' consensus estimate of 5.36 billion euros according to researcher Visible Alpha, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"We do not expect 2026 total net sales to be below 2025... On the other hand, we expect China customer demand, and therefore our China total net sales in 2026 to decline significantly." ASML's CEO Christophe Fouquet said in a statement.

ASML said it will communicate its new targets in January.

"A slight beat in bookings means there will be no sales decline in 2026, flat to growth", Michael Roeg of Degroof Petercam said. "It could have been a stronger message".

