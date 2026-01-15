Yandex metrika counter

ASML shares surge to all-time high, market cap tops $500B

  • Economics
  • Share
ASML shares surge to all-time high, market cap tops $500B
Photo: Bloomberg

Shares of ASML surged to a new all-time high on Thursday, pushing the Dutch chipmaking equipment giant’s market capitalization past the $500 billion mark and solidifying its position as Europe’s most valuable company.

The rally was driven by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) blockbuster results, which triggered a broader surge across European semiconductor stocks, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

ASML shares rose around 5%, reaching a record €1,167 earlier in the session.

As of 08:58 GMT, the company’s market value stood at approximately €443 billion ($515 billion).


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      