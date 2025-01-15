Assad family’s luxury car collection worth millions uncovered

+ ↺ − 16 px

Anadolu documented several luxury cars owned by Syria's ousted leader Bashar Assad, his brother Maher Assad, and other family members, in the garage of Syria's Presidential Palace in Damascus.

The showroom-like garage at Syria's Presidential Palace displays rare vehicles, including classic cars, sports cars, and limited-edition electric models.Bashar Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups captured Damascus on Dec. 8 in a swift offensive led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.The takeover marked the end of the Assad family's decades-long rule.A new administration, headed by Ahmed Al-Sharaa, has since taken charge, and rebuilding efforts have begun.The Ferrari F50, one of the cars found in the Assad family's garage, is highly sought after by businessmen and collectors due to its limited production and brand value.Valued at around $3 million, the F50 is one of Ferrari’s most expensive models. Another Ferrari in the garage, the F12 Berlinetta, is worth approximately $2 million.Among the luxury vehicles in the garage is a Lamborghini Murcielago, a limited-edition sports car sought after by collectors and enthusiasts. The car can sell for up to $1 million.Also in the collection is an Aston Martin, with prices reaching as high as $1.5 million depending on the model and features.The garage contains several Bentley cars, with even the brand's entry-level models starting at around $320,000.Among the cars is a Mercedes AMG G 63 SUV, with a listed price of $186,000.Additionally, the garage also features a new-generation electric Cadillac Escalade, with a price tag of up to $170,000.

