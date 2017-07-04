Assailant kills police officer in Turkish court house, takes hostage

+ ↺ − 16 px

An unidentified assailant shot dead a police officer and wounded a lawyer in a court house in Turkey's northwestern province of Bursa on Tuesday, then took one person hostage, APA reports quoting the Hurriyet newspaper.

Hurriyet's website said special police teams were sent to the building in Bursa's Gemlik district. Police were not immediately available for comment.

News.Az

