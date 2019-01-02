Assets of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund exceed 96M manats

+ ↺ − 16 px

As of Jan. 2, 2019, assets of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund stood at 96,449,530 manats, $213,577.88, 15,136 euros, and 5,000 Russian rubles, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message Jan. 2.

The Armed Forces Relief Fund was created by a presidential decree on August 17, 2002.

The Fund is formed by voluntary contributions of individuals and legal entities operating in Azerbaijan and other revenues not prohibited by law, according to the decree.

