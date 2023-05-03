Assistant to Azerbaijani President holds a meeting within the framework of the IV EU-Azerbaijan Security Dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev held a meeting within the framework of the IV EU-Azerbaijan Security Dialogue, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, the Delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the European Union said, News.az reports.

It was noted that common interests, expansion of partnership and ways to work together to create a more stable region were discussed at the meeting within the framework of the IV EU-Azerbaijan Security Dialogue.

News.Az