Assistant to Azerbaijani president meets Iranian ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev met with Iranian Ambassador Seyed Abbas Mousavi.

The sides reviewed bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Iran.

“Today I was pleased to welcome new Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan Mr. Abbas Mousavi. We have reviewed our bilateral tries and expressed our resolve to develop our good neighborly ties and friendship. As former Foreign Ministry spokespersons we had much in common,” Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page.

News.Az