Yandex metrika counter

Assistant to Azerbaijani president meets Iranian ambassador

  • Politics
  • Share
Assistant to Azerbaijani president meets Iranian ambassador

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev met with Iranian Ambassador Seyed Abbas Mousavi.

The sides reviewed bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Iran.

“Today I was pleased to welcome new Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan Mr. Abbas Mousavi. We have reviewed our bilateral tries and expressed our resolve to develop our good neighborly ties and friendship. As former Foreign Ministry spokespersons we had much in common,” Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      