Assistant to Azerbaijani President receives Ukrainian Ambassador

Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has received Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladyslav Kanevsky, the Ukrainian diplomat wrote on X in this regard, News.az reports.

"Working meetings with Assistant of the President of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev is not only an opportunity to discuss and resolve urgent issues of bilateral agenda, but also a sincere mutual desire to strengthen the Ukraine-Azerbaijan strategic partnership with concrete actions and ambitious projects," the Ambassador noted.

