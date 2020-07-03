Assistant to Azerbaijani president: Those infected people who leave houses - criminally liable

+ ↺ − 16 px

Those infected people who leave houses are criminally liable, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Shahmar Movsumov said.

Movsumov made the remark during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in Baku on July 3, Trend reports.

“There have already been several cases,” the assistant to the president added. “If persons who signed the document committing themselves not to leave the house do not fulfill the obligation assigned to them, these persons must be prosecuted. If this person's condition worsens, he or she must call the 103 service. If a person knows that there is a possibility of infection, he or she must stay at home and inform the appropriate structures about it.”

News.Az

