Assistant to governor arrested for beating military officer in Armenia

Assistant to the governor of Armenia's Vayots Dzor Province Harutyun Grigoryan was arrested, spokesperson for Investigative Committee Naira Harutyunyan wrote on Facebook.

On September 18, a scuffle, involving Lieutenant Colonel Ara Mkhitaryan and assistant to the governor of Vayots Dzor Province Harutyun Grigoryan, took place at the courtyard of a Yeghegnadzor building. The suspect beat Mkhitaryan, News.am reported.

Lieutenant Colonel Ara Mkhitaryan was taken to hospital, where he underwent an emergency operation.

There are reports that Vayots Dzor Governor Trdat Sargsyan also was involved in the incident, but he denied his involvement.

News.Az

