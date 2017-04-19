Asteroid set to fly by Earth today

+ ↺ − 16 px

An asteroid called 2014 JO25 is due to fly past the Earth today.

Don't worry - Nasa has said there is no danger that the rock will hit our planet! In fact, it will pass us at a distance of 1.1 million miles away, according to BBC.

It is the first time that the asteroid has flown near to Earth like this for 400 years - and it doesn't plan on coming back for another 500 years - so scientists are looking forward to studying it as it sails past.

