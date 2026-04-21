Avi Loeb urges scientific review of soon-to-be-released UFO files

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Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb appeared on Newsmax on April 20, 2026, to discuss the impending release of classified government documents regarding Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP).

Loeb's appearance follows a directive from President Trump to the Secretary of War to begin declassifying files related to extraterrestrial life and "tic-tac" shaped objects captured by military sensors, News.Az reports, citing News Max.

Loeb argued that the scientific community must be given access to this high-resolution data to determine if these objects represent human technology or something of interstellar origin.

During the interview, Loeb addressed several key points regarding the "disclosure" movement:Scientific Curiosity vs. Dogma: He criticized "mediocre scientists" who dismiss UAP sightings without looking at the data, comparing the current situation to Galileo’s struggle with the church.The 3I/ATLAS Connection: Loeb noted that the recent surge in "meteor fireballs" and anomalies associated with the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS (which passed Earth in late 2025/early 2026) warrants further investigation into whether these events are linked to alien technology.National Security Concerns: He suggested that some data remains classified not because of "aliens," but because the sensors used to capture the footage are top-secret. However, he proposed that declassifying data from 50 years ago would be a safe way to advance research without compromising current defense capabilities.Loeb also mentioned his collaboration with lawmakers like Anna Paulina Luna, who is pushing for the release of 46 specific UAP videos. He emphasized that the goal of the Galileo Project is to use independent, high-quality sensors to monitor the sky, ensuring that the public doesn't have to rely solely on government transparency to find out if "we are alone.

News.Az