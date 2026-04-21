Trump urges Fed nominee Warsh to cut rates quickly

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Donald Trump said he would be disappointed if his nominee for Federal Reserve chair, Kevin Warsh, does not move quickly to cut interest rates once confirmed by the Senate.

In comments to CNBC, Trump emphasized expectations for rapid monetary easing, saying that lower interest rates would be a priority under Warsh’s leadership if he takes office at the Federal Reserve, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Warsh, a former Fed governor, has been named as Trump’s pick to lead the U.S. central bank, pending Senate approval.

Trump also raised questions about the construction costs of the Federal Reserve’s new building, signaling continued scrutiny of the central bank’s spending and policy direction.

The remarks come amid ongoing political debate in the United States over interest rates, inflation, and the independence of monetary policy.

News.Az