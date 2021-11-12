AstraZeneca to take profits from Covid vaccine
AstraZeneca has started to move away from providing its Covid-19 vaccine to countries on a not-for-profit basis, BBC reports.
The drugs giant has signed a series of for-profit agreements for next year, and expects to make a modest income from the vaccine, it said.
The company had previously said it would only start to make money from the vaccine when Covid-19 was no longer a pandemic.
Its chief executive Pascal Soriot said the disease was becoming endemic.
The jab will continue to be supplied on a not-for-profit basis to poorer countries.
Mr Soriot had said previously: "We decided to provide it at no profit, because our top priority was to protect global health."
News.Az