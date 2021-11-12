Yandex metrika counter

AstraZeneca to take profits from Covid vaccine

AstraZeneca has started to move away from providing its Covid-19 vaccine to countries on a not-for-profit basis, BBC reports.

The drugs giant has signed a series of for-profit agreements for next year, and expects to make a modest income from the vaccine, it said.

The company had previously said it would only start to make money from the vaccine when Covid-19 was no longer a pandemic.

Its chief executive Pascal Soriot said the disease was becoming endemic.

The jab will continue to be supplied on a not-for-profit basis to poorer countries.

Mr Soriot had said previously: "We decided to provide it at no profit, because our top priority was to protect global health."

News.Az


