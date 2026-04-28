T-Mobile adds Starlink backup for business broadband

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T-Mobile US has launched a new business internet service that combines its 5G network with satellite backup from Starlink, aiming to improve connectivity for companies operating in remote and hard-to-reach areas.

The new offering, called “SuperBroadband,” is designed for multi-location enterprises and businesses that depend on stable internet access even in regions where traditional broadband infrastructure is limited or unreliable, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

By integrating its 5G coverage with Starlink’s satellite network, T-Mobile says the service can maintain connectivity during outages or network disruptions, expanding coverage across the United States — including rural and underserved regions.

According to André Almeida, president of growth and emerging businesses at T-Mobile, the combination of technologies allows the company to deliver nationwide coverage “in every single ZIP code in America” by pairing terrestrial and satellite systems.

The initiative deepens T-Mobile’s existing partnership with Starlink, which already supports its satellite-to-cell service known as T-Satellite. SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has deployed more than 10,000 satellites to support global connectivity expansion.

Jason Fritch, vice president of Starlink enterprise sales at SpaceX, said the combined 5G and satellite infrastructure helps maintain operations when traditional networks fail and extends connectivity to millions of additional locations.

T-Mobile did not disclose pricing, noting that costs will vary depending on location and bandwidth requirements.

The launch comes as telecom companies in the U.S. intensify competition in the enterprise and broadband markets, increasingly bundling services to attract and retain customers.

News.Az