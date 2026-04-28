Iran announces reconstruction of 118,000 private units

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On Tuesday, the Iranian government unveiled a roadmap for rebuilding war-damaged areas, which includes over 118,000 private sector units, according to official data. The reconstruction is expected to be completed within six months to two years.

In a presser, Iranian government spokesperson Fatima Mohajerani announced a roadmap for the reconstruction of areas affected by the recent conflict based on a resolution reached during a March government meeting, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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The plan involves a total of 118,180 private sector units that have suffered damage, according to interior ministry data, the spokesperson added, noting that while the majority of the units have sustained minor damage, over 2,500 units need complete reconstruction.

“The reconstruction of private properties will be completed within roughly six months to two years,” Mohajerani said.

“Reconstruction in major cities will be handled by municipalities to accelerate implementation,” she asserted, while other cities and villages will fall under the responsibility of the Housing Foundation.

In an interview with Russian state media earlier in April, Mohajerani revealed that Iran has sustained 270 billion dollars in damage since the start of the war.

US President Donald Trump and his administration have previously highlighted the level of damage caused by US airstrikes on Iranian territory, stating that the country has been dragged back “to the stone ages” and would take decades to repair.

Reparations have been one of the key demands of Iranian officials in negotiations with the American side. It has also been routinely highlighted by Iran’s Ambassador to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani in his addresses.

Meanwhile, retaliatory Iranian strikes on US interests across the region have caused extensive damage to critical infrastructure, expected to cost billions of dollars to repair, according to NBC News, citing US officials.

News.Az