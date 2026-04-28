Europe must be ready for Ukraine war scenarios: Estonian leader

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Estonia has warned that Europe must be prepared for all possible outcomes of the ongoing war in Ukraine, stressing the need for a stronger role in shaping future security decisions.

During a state visit to Finland, Estonian President Alar Karis said Europe should not be left on the sidelines of discussions about its own security and must take part in peace efforts from a position of strength, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Speaking alongside Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Karis emphasized that Europe needs to be ready for “every development” in the Ukraine peace process and remain actively involved in shaping outcomes.

He noted that there has been little tangible progress in diplomatic efforts to end the war, underlining that the conflict remains a central issue for European security and stability.

Karis also stressed that support for Ukraine should remain firm despite shifting global priorities, warning that the situation continues to demand sustained attention from European governments.

Beyond the conflict itself, he highlighted the importance of stronger regional cooperation in defense and security, particularly among Nordic and Baltic states, which face a shared strategic environment.

Estonia and Finland, he added, operate within a closely connected security space, making coordination between the two countries increasingly important as the war continues to shape Europe’s geopolitical landscape.

News.Az