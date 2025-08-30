At least 1 dead, 57 injured in Sri Lanka bus crash

One person was killed, with about 57 others being injured when a bus carrying pilgrims crashed in Pottuvil, in Sri Lanka's Eastern Province on Saturday, the police said.

According to the police, the bus veered off the road and struck a culvert before coming to a stop, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The victim was identified as a 74-year-old man.

The injured passengers were rushed to regional hospitals for treatment, authorities said.

Sri Lanka records frequent road accidents involving buses. Police data showed that in 2024, the country recorded 2,541 deaths from 2,403 fatal road accidents.

