Sri Lanka court grants bail to ex-President Wickremesinghe

A Sri Lankan court on Tuesday granted bail to former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was arrested last week on charges of misusing state funds during his time in office.

Wickremesinghe appeared before the Magistrate’s Court in Colombo, where he was released pending further hearings. The case centers on allegations that government resources were diverted for personal and political use, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The 76-year-old, who served as president until July 2024, has denied wrongdoing and said the charges are politically motivated.

The next hearing is scheduled for later this year.

