At least 1 dead after landslide hits landfill in central Philippines - VIDEO

At least one person was killed and five others injured after a landslide struck a landfill in a village in the central Philippine city of Cebu on Thursday afternoon.

According to Dave Tumulak, chairperson of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, five patients have so far been transported to a nearby hospital following the collapse of the landfill in Barangay Binaliw, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

[Warning: Disturbing content]



HITSURA SA BINALIW LANDFILL HUMAN NAG-LANDSLIDE



WATCH: Structures belonging to the landfill in Brgy. Binaliw, Cebu City, also collapsed after a landslide occurred in the area on Thursday, Jan. 8.

Authorities are verifying reports that several…



Authorities are verifying reports that several… pic.twitter.com/oc2tYWh8hZ — CDN Digital (@cebudailynews) January 8, 2026

