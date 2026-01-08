Yandex metrika counter

At least 1 dead after landslide hits landfill in central Philippines - VIDEO

Photo: Cebu Daily News

At least one person was killed and five others injured after a landslide struck a landfill in a village in the central Philippine city of Cebu on Thursday afternoon.

According to Dave Tumulak, chairperson of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, five patients have so far been transported to a nearby hospital following the collapse of the landfill in Barangay Binaliw, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.


