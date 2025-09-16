Yandex metrika counter

At least 13 dead as landslides hit Malaysia

  • World
  • Share
At least 13 dead as landslides hit Malaysia
Photo: Xinhua

At least 13 people, among them seven children, have lost their lives in a series of landslides across Sabah, Malaysia, as relentless heavy rains lash the state’s western coast.

The devastating storms are the deadliest to strike the region in nearly three decades, leaving communities reeling and emergency services struggling to respond, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Nearly 90 incidents of landslides, flash flooding and road collapses have been reported over the past week, according to state authorities, as residents brace for worse to come after the Malaysian Meteorological Department issued a fresh storm warning on Tuesday.

The death toll is the highest from a single weather event in Sabah since the 1996 floods that killed over 200 people and swept away dozens of houses along the riverbanks in the state’s Keningau district, when tropical storm Greg struck.

The bodies of seven family members, including four children aged between two and nine, were recovered on Monday from the wreckage of their home in Kampung Cenderakasih on the outskirts of the state capital Kota Kinabalu.

Further south in Papar, some 40km (25 miles) from the capital, a 34-year-old woman and her two children, aged six and 10, were killed when their wooden house in Kampung Maragan Tuntul was destroyed by a landslide.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      