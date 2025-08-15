Floods and landslides in Kashmir kill 60, leave over 200 missing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rescuers in Kashmir are searching for survivors under boulders and debris after sudden floods triggered by heavy rains killed at least 60 people and left more than 200 others missing. The disaster struck the village of Chasoti on Thursday, where pilgrims had gathered for lunch before trekking to the high-altitude Machail Mata shrine, a popular Himalayan pilgrimage site.

"We heard a huge sound followed by a flash flood and slush. People were shouting, and some fell into the Chenab River. Others were buried under debris," said Rakesh Sharma, an injured pilgrim. Rescue teams used ropes, shovels, and earthmovers to extract victims amid broken electric poles, mud, and scattered belongings, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirmed that over 100 people were injured and that rescue operations are ongoing. Thursday’s incident comes just over a week after a similar flood and mudslide devastated a village in Uttarakhand. Scientists warn that climate change may be increasing the intensity and frequency of such disasters in the Himalayas.

Cloudbursts—sudden, intense downpours exceeding 100 mm (4 inches) of rain in an hour—can trigger rapid floods and landslides in mountainous regions during the monsoon, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

The disaster in Kashmir mirrors flooding and rain-related incidents in neighboring countries. In Nepal, at least 41 people have died, 21 are missing, and 121 injured since early monsoon rains began in June. In northern Pakistan, more than 50 people were killed overnight, while Pakistan-administered Kashmir reported eight deaths, including six family members buried under their home, with evacuation efforts underway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the increasing challenges from natural calamities, saying, "Nature has been testing us. In the last few days, we have had to deal with landslides, cloudbursts, and other natural disasters."

News.Az