At least 14 dead in Tehran road accident

At least 14 people have died in a road accident after a bus fell into a valley near Iran's capital of Tehran, IRNA reported.

The accident took place in the Savadkouh area as the bus was on the road from Tehran to Gonbad-e Kavus, some 500 kilometers northeast of Tehran, the head of the country's emergency medical services, Pirhossein Koulivand, said, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

The report added that 18 people were injured and more than 10 ambulances were deployed to the area, ABC news reported.

