At least 14 people injured in Moscow shopping mall blaze

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 14 people have been hurt in fire at the RIO shopping mall in Moscow’s northern suburb, a source in the city’s emergencies services told TASS on Monda

According to the source, nine of those injured were taken to hospital.

The fire reportedly started on the second floor of the building probably due to a fault in the operation of the smoke exhaust system. By now, the smoke coverage area is 70,000 square meters. The fire complexity level has been raised from second to fourth.

More than 2,000 people were evacuated from the building and rescuers say more people might still be inside.

News.Az

News.Az