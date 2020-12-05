At least 14 people killed, 26 Injured as bus falls from bridge in Brazil, reports claim

At least 14 people killed, 26 Injured as bus falls from bridge in Brazil, reports claim

A tourist bus plunged from a bridge in Brazil's southeastern state of Minas Gerais, killing at least 14 and injuring 26, Brazilian news agency Folha reported on Friday, citing local police and fire departments.

According to the report, the accident took place at around 4:25 p.m. local time (19:25 GMT) in the Joao Monlevade municipality. The bus reportedly fell from a height of about 15 meters (50 feet).

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais said that 11 people died at the accident site and three others at a hospital.

