Yandex metrika counter

Seres joins BMW and Mercedes-Benz in major Chinese high-power charging venture

  • World
  • Share
Seres joins BMW and Mercedes-Benz in major Chinese high-power charging venture
Photo: Electrive

In a move that signals a significant shift in the competitive landscape of the world’s largest electric vehicle market, the Chinese automaker Seres has officially joined the high-power charging joint venture established by BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

 This strategic partnership, announced on April 20, 2026, aims to accelerate the deployment of premium charging infrastructure across China, News.Az reports, citing Electrive.

By bringing a prominent domestic player into the fold, the European luxury giants are looking to deepen their roots in the Chinese ecosystem and ensure that their high-performance EVs have the infrastructure necessary to compete with increasingly sophisticated local brands.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

The joint venture, originally launched to create a seamless and ultra-fast charging experience for luxury EV owners, focuses on the "high-power" segment of the market. The integration of Seres—known for its close technological ties with Huawei—is expected to bring localized technical expertise and a broader network of potential locations to the project. This collaboration highlights a growing trend of "co-opetition" in the industry, where traditional rivals and new-energy vehicle startups pool resources to tackle the immense capital demands of building a nationwide charging grid capable of delivering speeds that can rival a traditional petrol station stop.

For Seres, the partnership offers a path to premium status and a way to bolster its brand image alongside two of the most prestigious names in automotive history. For BMW and Mercedes-Benz, the inclusion of a Chinese partner helps navigate the complexities of local regulations and land acquisition, which are often the biggest hurdles to infrastructure expansion. The venture aims to establish thousands of high-power charging points in key metropolitan areas and along major highways, utilizing advanced liquid-cooled technology to minimize charging times for the next generation of 800-volt battery architectures.

As the race for EV dominance moves from the vehicle itself to the total ownership experience, the success of this joint venture could set a new standard for international collaboration in the sector. The entry of Seres into the BMW-Mercedes partnership demonstrates that the future of the automotive industry in China will likely be defined by these types of cross-border alliances. By working together to solve the "range anxiety" challenge, these manufacturers are not only securing their own market shares but are also providing a critical boost to the overall adoption of sustainable transport in the region.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      