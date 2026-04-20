Seres joins BMW and Mercedes-Benz in major Chinese high-power charging venture

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In a move that signals a significant shift in the competitive landscape of the world’s largest electric vehicle market, the Chinese automaker Seres has officially joined the high-power charging joint venture established by BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

This strategic partnership, announced on April 20, 2026, aims to accelerate the deployment of premium charging infrastructure across China, News.Az reports, citing Electrive.

By bringing a prominent domestic player into the fold, the European luxury giants are looking to deepen their roots in the Chinese ecosystem and ensure that their high-performance EVs have the infrastructure necessary to compete with increasingly sophisticated local brands.

The joint venture, originally launched to create a seamless and ultra-fast charging experience for luxury EV owners, focuses on the "high-power" segment of the market. The integration of Seres—known for its close technological ties with Huawei—is expected to bring localized technical expertise and a broader network of potential locations to the project. This collaboration highlights a growing trend of "co-opetition" in the industry, where traditional rivals and new-energy vehicle startups pool resources to tackle the immense capital demands of building a nationwide charging grid capable of delivering speeds that can rival a traditional petrol station stop.

For Seres, the partnership offers a path to premium status and a way to bolster its brand image alongside two of the most prestigious names in automotive history. For BMW and Mercedes-Benz, the inclusion of a Chinese partner helps navigate the complexities of local regulations and land acquisition, which are often the biggest hurdles to infrastructure expansion. The venture aims to establish thousands of high-power charging points in key metropolitan areas and along major highways, utilizing advanced liquid-cooled technology to minimize charging times for the next generation of 800-volt battery architectures.

As the race for EV dominance moves from the vehicle itself to the total ownership experience, the success of this joint venture could set a new standard for international collaboration in the sector. The entry of Seres into the BMW-Mercedes partnership demonstrates that the future of the automotive industry in China will likely be defined by these types of cross-border alliances. By working together to solve the "range anxiety" challenge, these manufacturers are not only securing their own market shares but are also providing a critical boost to the overall adoption of sustainable transport in the region.

News.Az