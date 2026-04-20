Fire breaks out at refinery in India - VIDEO

Fire breaks out at refinery in India - VIDEO

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A large fire broke ​out on Monday ‌at an Indian refinery in Rajasthan ​state's Balotra ​district a day before ⁠it was ​due to be ​inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The facility, India's first ‌greenfield ⁠integrated refinery-petrochemical complex at Pachpadra in Balotra, ​is ​a ⁠joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum ​Corporation Limited ​and ⁠the government of Rajasthan, it ⁠added.

🇮🇳 Oil refinery on fire in India



A fire broke out at an oil refinery in Rajasthan, India. Indian sources report that the Prime Minister of India was scheduled to open the plant tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/n13xbGZ0bC — News.Az (@news_az) April 20, 2026

News.Az