Fire breaks out at refinery in India - VIDEO
Source: Reuters
A large fire broke out on Monday at an Indian refinery in Rajasthan state's Balotra district a day before it was due to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
The facility, India's first greenfield integrated refinery-petrochemical complex at Pachpadra in Balotra, is a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and the government of Rajasthan, it added.
🇮🇳 Oil refinery on fire in India— News.Az (@news_az) April 20, 2026
A fire broke out at an oil refinery in Rajasthan, India. Indian sources report that the Prime Minister of India was scheduled to open the plant tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/n13xbGZ0bC
By Faig Mahmudov