At least 15 dead as Lisbon funicular derails

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 15 people have died after a derailment and crash involving Lisbon’s Gloria funicular railway, according to a spokesperson from the emergency medical services.

Authorities would not identify the victims or disclose their nationalities, but said some foreign nationals were among the dead. At least 18 people were also injured, News.Az reports citing The Guardian.

“It’s a tragic day for our city ... Lisbon is in mourning, it is a tragic, tragic incident,” Carlos Moedas, the mayor of the Portuguese capital, told reporters.

At least 15 people have been killed after Lisbon’s Gloria funicular railway car derailed and crashed, an emergency medical service spokesperson has said.

Authorities would not identify the victims or disclose their nationalities, but said some foreign nationals were among the dead. At least 18 people were also injured.

“It’s a tragic day for our city ... Lisbon is in mourning, it is a tragic, tragic incident,” Carlos Moedas, the mayor of the Portuguese capital, told reporters.

Footage from the site showed the tram-like funicular, which carries people up and down a hillside in the Portuguese capital, destroyed and emergency workers pulling people out of the wreckage.

In a statement the president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, lamented the accident and expressed hope that authorities would soon establish the cause of the crash. The line, which opened in 1885, connects Lisbon’s downtown area near the Restauradores Square with the Bairro Alto (Upper Quarter), known for its vibrant nightlife. It is operated by the municipal public transport company Carris. Its two cars are attached to opposite ends of a haulage cable with traction provided by electric motors on the cars. The car at the bottom of the line was apparently undamaged, but CNN Portugal said passengers had to jump out of its windows when the incident happened.

News.Az