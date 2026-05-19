Iran rejects surrender claim as Trump signals progress in US talks and pauses strike plan

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said the country will not “surrender” amid ongoing diplomatic engagement with the United States, responding to remarks by US President Donald Trump about progress in negotiations and a paused military plan.

Pezeshkian emphasized that dialogue does not mean submission, stressing that Iran would continue talks while maintaining what he described as its national rights and dignity, News.Az reports, citing The Jerusalem Post.

The statement came after Trump said he had halted a planned attack on Iran following what he described as a peace proposal from Tehran and signs of progress toward a possible agreement over Iran’s nuclear programme.

Trump also warned that while the strike had been paused, US forces were instructed to remain ready for a large-scale operation if negotiations fail. According to his remarks, no attack had been publicly announced earlier, and it was unclear whether operational preparations had been underway.

The US president said he had been urged by regional leaders, including officials from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, to hold off on military action, arguing that a deal could soon be reached that would be acceptable to the United States and other countries in the region.

Trump added that Washington’s priority would be to ensure any agreement prevents Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, while leaving open the possibility of renewed military action if diplomacy collapses.

News.Az